Jada Pinkett Smith to Reprise Lena James Role in A Different World Sequel Series

Advertisement

Washington: Jada Pinkett Smith is officially returning to the world of ‘A Different World.’

The actor has signed on to reprise her role as Lena James in Netflix’s upcoming sequel series to the classic sitcom, marking a major reunion for fans of the original show.

Smith confirmed the news in a playful Instagram post. Sharing a photo of her trailer door with her character’s name “Lena James” attached, she captioned the image, “She back #ADifferentWorld.”

Shortly after, Netflix confirmed her involvement through its Instagram Stories.

The sequel series will also bring back several familiar faces from the original show. Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison are set to reprise their roles as Whitney Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne. Cree Summer returns as Freddie Brooks, while Darryl M. Bell will once again portray Ron “Ronaldus” Johnson, as per Deadline.

The new series shifts focus to the next generation at Hillman College. The story centers on Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert.

Advertisement

As Deborah begins her freshman year at her parents’ alma mater, she finds herself struggling to step out from under the shadow of their legacy. Determined to create her own identity, she navigates campus life alongside a new cohort of Hillman students while experiencing the excitement and challenges of college.

The ensemble cast introducing the next generation includes Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

The sequel is developed by Felicia Pride and is produced by Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood.

Several of these producers, including Allen, Werner, Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood, were also involved with the original multi-camera series.

‘A Different World’ originally aired on NBC for six seasons and was produced by Carsey-Werner. The sitcom, created by Bill Cosby, became a cultural touchstone for its portrayal of life at a historically Black college and its focus on student experiences and social issues.

(ANI)