Jacqueline Fernandez’s Approver Plea Objected by ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

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At a recent Delhi Patiala House Court hearing, the Enforcement Directorate called Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to become an “approver” too vague in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Tripathi told the judge that her application didn’t have enough specifics and needed a closer look. Because of that, the ED asked for more time to file a detailed response, and Judge Prashant Sharma agreed, setting the next hearing for May 8, 2026.

Jacqueline’s legal team has endeavored to present her as an “innocent victim.” Her lawyer argued that even the ED’s own evidence proves she was targeted in a scheme by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to her, Chandrashekhar fooled her into believing he was a well-connected, legitimate businessman. She also pointed out that she has been listed as a prosecution witness in the original fraud case, but now stands accused in the related money laundering case, which, in her view, doesn’t add up legally.

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This all ties back to the larger ED investigation. The agency claims Jacqueline received expensive gifts that were actually “proceeds of crime” extorted by Sukesh while he was locked up in Tihar Jail. Her move to turn “approver” basically means she’s willing to give the full story in exchange for a pardon. Still, the ED isn’t buying it just yet. They seem wary, especially since they’ve accused her of deleting phone data and hiding details about her finances.

In a separate but related development, the court recently granted bail to the primary accused, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in this specific money laundering case. The court noted that his prolonged incarceration without significant trial progress violated his fundamental right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution. Despite this, Sukesh remains in custody due to several other pending criminal cases against him.

Through all this, Jacqueline got the court’s nod to travel abroad for work. She’s allowed to visit Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Kyrgyzstan between April 24 and May 25, 2024. Everything now hinges on the ED’s upcoming formal reply—only then will the court decide whether she can switch from accused to witness for the prosecution.