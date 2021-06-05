Jacqueline Fernandez Sizzles In Teaser Of Badshah’s ‘Paani Paani’

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: The teaser of Badshah and Astha Gills new song “Paani Paani”, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, has been unveiled. The song is set to launch on June 9.

Jacqueline shared the poster of the upcoming song on Instagram and captioned it: “Setting (fire emoji) this Summer.”

The song has been written, composed, and sung by Badshah along with Aastha, and features Jacqueline in the video, which has been shot in the exotic Jaisalmer.

This is the second time Badshah and Jacqueline will be collaborating.

The two were last seen grooving on the track “Genda Phool” last year.

