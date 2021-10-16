Jacqueline Fernandez shoots alongside popular ‘365 days’ actor Michele Morrone

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in the show-biz industry, is collaborating with famous Italian actor, Michele Morrone.

Jacqueline who already has a lot of Hindi films in her kitty has learned to have signed another project with one of the hottest international actors, who rose to fame as a global star with his role as Don Massimo Torricelli in the movie 365 Days.

A source close to the actress told to BollywoodLife, “Jacqueline left for Dubai 5 days ago from the city, as she had to attend some event. Post that the actress started the prep for her next project immediately as there was no gap and the shoot was scheduled for the next day. Jacqueline will be joined by the International star Michele Morrone for this project. He became an overnight sensation for the Indian audience after 365 days and these two, when they will come together will set the screen on fire.”

More details regarding the project are still awaited.

In the midst of it all, a video from the BTS of the shoot has gone viral. Take a look:

Michele Morrone is an Italian actor, model, singer, and fashion designer appearing in both Italian and Polish films. The 31-year-old actor gained international recognition after portraying the role of Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 erotic romantic drama 365 Days.