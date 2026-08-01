Jacob Batalon secretly marries longtime girlfriend

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Mumbai: The actor and his longtime girlfriend, Veronica Leahov, have said “I do” in a secret ceremony.

Batalon was dishing in a recent press junket for his upcoming film when he referred to Leahov as “my wife,”.

It also didn’t take long before Veronica updated her LinkedIn profile, changing her name to Veronica Leahov Batalon!

The couple recently got engaged back in March 2015 and revealed how Batalon pulled off the proposal on their respective social media pages, documenting the happy event with several heart-warming snapshots.

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Though the pair opted for a top-secret wedding, trusted sources are saying the event was intimately attended by those nearest and dearest.

Batalon made an admission about most of the wedding planning going to Veronica earlier this year stating, “I don’t think I was that involved.. I am not good at planning, I just said yes.”

The actor plays Peter Parker’s goofy BFF Ned in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” movies!