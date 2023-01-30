Jackson Wang delivers an amazing performance at Lollapalooza India

Chinese star Jackson Wang performed in India on Day 2 of the Lollapalooza music festival. The singer, who is a part of the legendary K-pop group GOT7, has come to India for the first time. It is a part of his Magic man world tour.

Yesterday, he performed songs from his album Magic Man. Jackson Wang did a set that went for more than an hour. Fans went crazy with songs like Dopamine, Blow, Cruel and all. He had his Team Wang Crew with him. He donned in black pant, razorback and a jacket he looked dope. Fans are sharing clips and videos on social media.

During his first trip to India, Jackson displayed his stellar skills as a performer. He also talked about how much he loves Bollywood and India and said over and over that he had long desired to perform a solo concert in India.

This is the video where I got pushed and Jackson helped me up and asked me If I was alright 😭 I still can’t believe I saw him up this close & also that he was an absolute angel with the crowd yesterday🥺💚 #JACKSONININDIA @JacksonWang852 #LollapaloozaIndia #INDIAWELCOMESJACKSON pic.twitter.com/QHlFIIZ56c — joonsbodytowel (@militarywife_25) January 29, 2023

After standing at a barricade for 6 hours, finally saw the Magic Man himself. And it was so fucking worth it! What a fucking incredible set for your first show in India @JacksonWang852! #JACKSONININDIA #LollaIndia pic.twitter.com/ZOKkeNUfH5 — ru | aristurtle 🐢🌿🌺 (@aristurtle__) January 29, 2023

Jackson was seen earlier waving to both fans and paparazzi at the airport. A security guard attempted to maintain order around the black-clad artist, who was surrounded by yelling fans. “Welcome to India” was Jackson’s most popular tweet on Twitter. On Sunday, January 29, the artist performed at 7:30 p.m. at Lollapalooza, Mumbai.

