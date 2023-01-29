Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai ahead of Lollapalooza India: Watch

Chinese star Jackson Wang, who is also a former member of the K-pop group GOT7, arrived in Mumbai for his first-ever visit to India on Saturday night. The artiste will be seen performing at Lollapalooza India on Sunday. In a clip from the Mumbai airport, the musician can be seen sporting a black outfit with a beanie and a mask.

Jackson has always been vocal about his wish to visit India on many occasions. And when the news of him joining the Lollapalooza circulated, the elated artiste shared his excitement on his social media. This is his first time stepping into the incredible land.

On January 29, the musician will be performing for an hour at around 7:30 pm as per the schedule shared. Jackson’s fans were eagerly waiting to see him perform for the Indian audience.

At the airport, the ‘Come Alive’ singer was seen being escorted by security as fans throng in huge numbers. Ahgases (GOT 7 fans), took to social media to request people trouble Wang at the airport on his first visit. They also welcomed Jackson with a ‘Welcome to India’ message on online platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



For those unversed, it is the first time the global music event Lollapalooza is being held in India. In fact, it is also the first time the festival has been staged in Asia. For the past decade, the fest was being held in America.

The Lollapalooza event continues on Sunday at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. Several foreign artistes like the Strokes, Diplo and Imagine Dragons were seen headlining the inaugural concert. Indian talents and pop icons like AP Dhillon, Divine, and Prateek Kuhad, among others, are also a part of the line-up.

Jackson Wang from China is popular for his role as a lead rapper in the K-pop band GOT7 since 2015. Later, he also came up with his independent music, and even after the band disbanded the musician enjoys a huge mass of fans and hold records for his superhit singles. He recently released his album Magicman.