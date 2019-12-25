Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani goes shirtless in new music video

By IANS

New Delhi: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new song titled “Aa jaana”, sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakar.

“Shooting for ‘Aa jaana’ has been a very memorable experience for me. Apart from working hard to build a body through dietary restrictions and self-control, shooting in London with a team as dedicated as this, was an absolute delight. We wanted to make sure every shot is beautiful to look at and I can’t be happier that it has worked out the way we imagined it,” Jackky told IANS.

Composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas with lyrics by Kumaar, the song’s video also features Sarah Anjuli.

It was released by Jackky’s music label, Jjust Music.

