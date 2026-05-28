Jackky Bhagnani celebrates 27 years of ‘Biwi No. 1’ amid legal dispute with David Dhawan

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Mumbai : Bollywood classic ‘Biwi No. 1’ completed 27 years on Thursday, with filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani marking the occasion through a nostalgic social media tribute celebrating the film’s legacy and the memories attached to its making.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the Puja Films banner, ‘Biwi No. 1’ remains one of the most popular comedy entertainers of the late 1990s.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

Remembering his childhood experiences on the film’s sets, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “I still remember running around the sets as a kid, watching Dad @vashubhagnani and #Daviddhawan uncle create absolute chaos and magic.”

He also praised the cast performances, adding, “From @beingsalmankhan bhaai’s unmatched energy to @therealkarismakapoor’s brilliant performance, @sushmitasen47’s grace, @anilskapoor sir’s comic timing, and @tabutiful ma’am’s elegance – this film is pure gold.”

However, the anniversary celebrations come at a time when Vashu Bhagnani and his production house are embroiled in an ongoing legal and public dispute involving the upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.’

The controversy centres around allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani regarding the alleged unauthorised recreation and reuse of songs associated with his earlier films.

Bhagnani filed a lawsuit in Katihar, Bihar, against Tips Industries and associated parties connected to ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, alleging unauthorised use of intellectual property linked to older hit films such as ‘Biwi No. 1.’

On Wednesday, producer Ramesh Taurani, Tips and the team behind ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ issued a joint statement rejecting the allegations and describing them as a “smear campaign” motivated by “personal vendetta.”

The statement read, “Recently, a series of baseless allegations have been made against us by Mr. Vashu Bhagnani. It is amply clear to us that this is a smear campaign driven by personal vendetta, intended to derail the release of our film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.”

The makers also referred to their long-standing professional association with Bhagnani dating back to ‘Coolie No. 1’ in 1995.

“Our association with Mr. Bhagnani dates back to 1995, when we generously offered him a 50 percent partnership and a producer credit on a project for which we had laid out all the groundwork. Coolie No. 1 went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr. Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry,” the statement said.

The team further questioned Bhagnani’s decision to pursue legal action in Bihar rather than through direct discussions in Mumbai.

“Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Kathihar court in Bihar – over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue,” the statement added.

Reiterating their position, the makers asserted ownership over the disputed songs.

“We maintain that we are the absolute and lawful owners of the songs ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ and ‘Ishq Sona Hai,'” the statement said.

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The team also confirmed that this would be their only public statement on the matter as the case is now sub judice.

Meanwhile, Vashu Bhagnani addressed the controversy during a recent press conference, where he expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan’s alleged involvement in recreating songs linked to his films for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, starring Varun Dhawan.

“At least mere paas aate aur kehte Vashu mai yeh gaana karna hai mera beta hai..(He shouldn’t have taken these songs. At least he should have come to me and told me what to do, my son is there)….How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry…,” Bhagnani said.

Speaking about his relationship with David Dhawan, Bhagnani added, “David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken.”

Bhagnani also claimed that a previously planned trailer launch event connected to the project was cancelled due to concerns surrounding court proceedings.

“They cancelled because they were aware about the contempt of court. Now they have gone and filed in the Patna court. They knew very clearly that if anything happened, it would be contempt of court. But they made an excuse by calling it a glitch,” he alleged.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Bhagnani clarified that he is not against the release of the film.

“Remove my visuals, do a deal with me, or take permission, that’s all I am asking,” he said.

He further described the issue as a larger fight concerning intellectual property rights and ethics within the film industry.

“My fight is not for me. My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics,” Bhagnani stated.

According to statements issued through his legal team, a court-issued “status quo” order applies to all music rights, songs and films mentioned in the suit.

“I believe they have not gone through the court order carefully. The order clearly states that the entire music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the plaintiff’s suit are covered under the ‘status quo’ order,” Bhagnani’s lawyer said.

Amid the legal dispute, the trailer of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona’ Hai was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde and marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan.

The trailer features comedy, romance, music and family drama in David Dhawan’s signature style, including a remixed version of the 1990s hit song ‘Chunari Chunari’. Tracks such as ‘WOW’, ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ and ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’ have also gained attention online ahead of the release.

Produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximilian Films (UK), ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

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(ANI)