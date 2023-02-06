Jackie Shroff joins Rajnikanth’s Jailer, makers unveil first look

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is all set to share screen space with superstar Rajnikanth much awaited film ‘Jailer.’

The producers of the film has confirmed the news by sharing as still of Jackie from the sets of the movie. “Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer,” Sun Pictures captioned the actor’s first look from the film.

Shroff has previously worked on the Rajnikanth starrer “Kochadaiiyaan” which was a 2014 animated action movie.

The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film already boasts a star-studded cast, Tamannah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is the second collaboration with Sun pictures post Vijay starrer “Beast”