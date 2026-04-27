Jaafar Jackson overwhelmed by praise for portraying Michael Jackson in Biopic Michael

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Jaafar Jackson has responded to the massive appreciation coming his way for playing the King of Pop in the biographical film Michael, saying he feels deeply grateful for the audience’s reaction.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, explores the life and career of Michael Jackson from his early days with the Jackson 5 in Gary, Indiana, to his rise as a global music icon with landmark albums like Off the Wall and Thriller.

Jaafar Jackson, who is the nephew of the late singer, shared his gratitude on social media, expressing how meaningful it is to see such strong support from fans worldwide. His performance has been widely appreciated, with several celebrities also acknowledging his portrayal.

Actor Anupam Kher, choreographer Farah Khan, and rapper Snoop Dogg were among those who reacted positively, highlighting the impact of his performance.

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Released in theatres and IMAX on April 24, 2026, the film features a strong supporting cast including Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

While Michael has received mixed reviews overall, it has reignited discussions around Michael Jackson’s legacy. Fans continue to celebrate his musical influence, while critics remain divided over how the film addresses the more controversial aspects of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)