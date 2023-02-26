BTS’s J-Hope begins military enlistment process, BigHit confirms

Global pop group BTS member J-Hope is likely to be the second one from the group to enlist for his mandatory military service. Jin was the first member of BTS to sign up. According to the information shared by their label, BIGHIT MUSIC, the star has begun the process of enlistment and has already submitted an application to have his military postponement canceled.

BIGHIT MUSIC posted on Weverse and announced, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

[Weverse Notice] @BTS_twt j-hope’s Military Enlistment and Future Plans pic.twitter.com/JkMTgbDjk7 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) February 26, 2023

They added, “We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

Before J-Hope, Jin was the first member to join the military.He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.

J-Hope is the main dancer for BTS and is a part of the rap line. Recently, he was announced as the newest face of the luxury fashion brand, with Louis Vuitton becoming the third member of the group to endorse a fashion house after SUGA’s ambassadorship with Valentino and Jimin’s with Dior.