“It’s lonely to be on top”, says Sanjay Mishra on Arijit Singh’s retirement from play back singing

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra is all focused on his upcoming movie “Vadh 2” promotion. In between all of this, he opened up and expressed his sentiments on Arijit Singhs’s retirement from playback singing.

According to the sources, the actor was asked if it is lonely to be in the top, and here is what he responded. He expressed that when you become a big artist it becomes difficult to handle the adoration of people and sometimes it feels lonely sitting at the top. It gets tiring to continue to grind oneself under the grind.

While talking about the singer, he further mentioned that it was necessary to take a break as he had achieved what he wanted to do, he said that he became a singer and got appreciated by people for his singing. If someone is doing something then they should not regret it by feeling like they have made a wrong decision, he added. Giving example of himself, he added, while dying, i should not think that i have made a mistake, i should feel that whatever decision i have made, they are right.

The singer announced about his retirement on Instagram, where in a heartfelt note he wrote , “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The 38-year-old singer, however, confirmed that he won’t be stopping to make music. Besides, he announced that he will complete all his assignment which might be released later this year.

However, it is believed that the singer will be making his debut in directing with an upcoming film. Several reports suggested that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora Siddiqui is about to make her debut from this film.