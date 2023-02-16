It’s chaotic but it’s yours: Swara bhasker ties knot with activist Fahad Ahmad

Actress Swara Bhasker announced her marriage with the political activist Fahad Ahmad. She broke the news on social media on Thursday. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. The actress shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together.

Along with the video, the actress wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”. Replying to her on Twitter, Fahad said, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara”, and added a red heart and a couple of kisses emoji.

The two-minute video begins with how Swara and Fahad met at a political protest in January 2020. Following that, a picture of their first selfie, which they also took at a protest, is shown. A photograph of Swara’s handwritten note to Fahad from the book Inquilab is also included in the clip: A Decade of Protest, which the actress gave the political activist in October 2020 and included a foreword she wrote.

Later, the clip reveals that Fahad had invited Swara to his sister’s wedding, but she had declined due to work obligations. However, she had promised to come to his wedding. The couple and their pet cat, Ghalib, are then shown in several photos in the clip.

Swara Bhasker recently surprised her Instagram followers. The actress shared a picture online of herself curled up in someone else’s arms. “This could be love” was the caption she included.