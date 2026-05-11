“It’s a heroic, moral tale”: Saif Ali Khan opens up on ‘Kartavya’

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Mumbai : Actor Saif Ali Khan, who returns in a cop avatar in the upcoming film ‘Kartavya’, described the project as a “heroic, moral tale” backed by strong storytelling and a collaborative filmmaking environment.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit, known for ‘Bhakshak’. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

Speaking to ANI, Saif Ali Khan said the story is simple yet impactful and highlighted his experience of working with the production house and the director.

“Seedhi Saadhi kahani hai… The production house is quite strong, especially with Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, which has consistently backed meaningful stories. It’s a heroic, moral tale. This film is another such example, much like Bakshak, which they previously produced. And Pulkit is a very good director. When I read this story, I liked it a lot,” Saif said.

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“Is film mein kaam karne ka tareeka thoda hatke tha… bhaut maza aya. Pulkit ek bhaut ache writer and director hai. The atmosphere was like an independent film. Everyone was working more than their duty,” he added.

The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

Described as a character-driven crime drama, the film explores themes of conscience, justice and consequence, set against a tense investigative backdrop. The project is backed by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

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(ANI)