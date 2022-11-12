Its a girl! Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcomes their first child

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu and actor-husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child today (November 12). Reportedly, the duo has become proud parents to a baby girl.

The star couple got married on April 30, 2016.

It is yet another good news for the B-Town and the fans, as just two days ago Alia and Ranbir brought home their baby girl.

Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on August 16 this year. While Bipasha and Karan are yet to officially announce the ‘big news,’ sources have learned that the couple has welcomed their firstborn today.

More details on the same are awaited.