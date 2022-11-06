Its a girl! Alia-Ranbir welcome their first born

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl. Earlier today, Alia was reported to have admitted at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for her delivery.

Later, the couple were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt at the hospital.

According to the sources, the now grandpa Mahesh Bhatt and grandmas Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are over the moon with the good news. The newborn child is truly the crowning glory for an eventful year for the couple.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 this year, and the actress took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy later in June.