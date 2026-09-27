“It was very touching”: ‘Hanuman Ansh’ director reacts to ‘Parvati’ song being performed before PM Modi

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New Delhi: ‘Hanuman Ansh’ director Vishal Chaturvedi received a pleasant surprise when the song ‘Parvati’ from his film was performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Bhajan Clubbing event in Delhi.

The filmmaker recalled that the team had originally attended the gathering to perform their song ‘Parvati’, only to witness the evening take an unexpected turn when they learned that the Prime Minister would be attending the event.

“It was a surprise for us at the Bhajan Clubbing… as we found out that Modi ji was coming. We had gone there to perform our ‘Parvati’ song,

Hanuman Chalisa, and ‘Hriday Mein Jinke Sitaram’. But when he came there… the youth was present at the event. Amid that, PM Modi appeared to be enjoying the songs. It was a beautiful experience,” he told ANI.

For the filmmaker, the moment carried added significance because it brought together the film, its music and a large young audience in the presence of the Prime Minister.

“You are sitting in front of the Prime Minister of the country when ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which has just reached every home, the song ‘Parvati’, that is currently charting at number two in the world, and the impact of the film is such that everyone is chanting ‘Sitaram’… seeing all this, it really touches the heart. It is very moving,” he added.

Chaturvedi, while expressing his high hopes of meeting the Prime Minister, shared that he didn’t get the chance to meet at the Bhajan Clubbing event.

The director also spoke about the challenge of bringing spiritual subjects to the screen while maintaining sensitivity and authenticity.

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According to him, the approach begins with the filmmaker’s relationship with the subject itself.

“There are two ways to do it. One is that you have to be very sensitive to that subject. The sensitivity that you bring to whichever subject you are making,” he explained.

He also stressed the importance of having faith in the subject being explored, particularly when making films about India and Indian society.

“You should also have faith in it. I’m not saying that it has to be about spirituality… it can be any subject you are making,” he said.

The filmmaker believes that a creator’s own perspective inevitably influences the way a subject is portrayed. “Somewhere, some negativity will definitely come through from you. If you don’t have faith in society, you will make films to show society in a negative light. If there is an antisocial element inside you towards society, you will only promote antisocial behavior,” he added.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

The film has turned out to be a sleeper hit, receiving praise from across the country.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ was released in theatres on August 7, 2026.

(ANI)