Isha Rikhi breaks silence on marriage rumours

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New Delhi: Isha Rikhi who is now separating from her husband Badshah after 5 months of marriage, took to her Instagram account and wrote a note on her story regarding her marriage rumours today.

Isha breaks silence on the shocking and unbelievable rumours around her marriage after Badshah and her announced separation in a joint statement through Social media platform Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story, Isha Rikhi requested general public to not believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from her or her official social media handles.

The statement reads “There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It’s shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”

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This comes at the time of confirmed divorce with Badshah and speculation of her being a contestant in Bigg Boss 20.

However, her joining in the Big Boss is just a guess after a promotional video of the reality show was shown on social media with a blurry faced woman who said she has worked in both Hindi and Punjabi films and also shared the pain that love gives.

During divorce announcement Badshah and Isha Rikhi wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

“This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Also Read: Badshah and Isha Rikhi unfollow each other on Instagram after divorce announcement