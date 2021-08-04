Is that Lara Dutta? Role of Indira Gandhi in ‘Bell Bottom’ looks unidentified

Bhubaneswar: Apart from the beautiful music, actors amazing performances and stunning visuals, there is one more thing about the movie that has caught viewer’s eyes. After the trailer of ‘Bell Bottom’ released on Tuesday, fans have been praising Lara Dutta’s look ever since.

Lara is playing the role of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The movie is inspired from real life hijacking events in 1980’s in India. It is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari with Akshay Kumar playing the lead protagonist along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta as co-artists.

Twitter fans have been re-posting the picture of Lara Dutta’s Indira Gandhi avatar with much praise worthy comments rewarding the makeup artist to be deserving national award.

According to the sources a lot of prosthetics has been used to transform her into an older and mature character. None the less, she looks completely unrecognizable.

‘Bell Bottom’ is expected to release on 19th August 2021. Fans are excited and looking forward to be amazed by the story and the actors effortless acting.