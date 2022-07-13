Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? These instances make fans believe so

After Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, netizens have been eagerly waiting for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to become parents. Although the pair have not declared it officially, fans have their own theories speculating that the couple is indeed expecting their first child.

Kat’s pregnancy rumours have once again started doing rounds and one of the reasons is the actress’ sudden disappearance from the media glare. It’s been a long time, for the ‘Bang Bang’ actress’ fans to have gotten a glimpse of the actress and this has made them wonder if she is expecting a baby too.

However, July being Kat’s birthday month, many are waiting for the actress to make a public appearance.

Katrina was last seen at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, which she attended with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. At the party, the diva looked gorgeous dressed in a white dress, and left the fans swooning over her. However, of late, she has been missing out on a lot of events.

The rumour of Katrina’s pregnancy isn’t a fresh topic, it actually started a few months ago. But eventually, the steam cooled down when there was no response received by the actors. The speculations were made after Kat was spotted at the airport wearing a loose Indian dress. Later, Vicky Kaushal’s team denied the rumours calling them baseless.

Now, however, the rumours have picked up the pace again.

In another fan theory, an old video of Katrina is going viral where she clearly mentioned that right now all she wants is to get married and have kids. Therefore, fans have been connecting the dots with her disappearance after the wedding.