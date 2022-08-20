Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Here’s the truth behind her doctor visit

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted outside a doctor’s clinic, and this sparked the rumours of the Tiger 3 actress’s pregnancy once again. Although the thought of their favourite tinsel town couple becoming parents excites fans a lot, it seems like it is yet too early for the celebration.

According to a source close to the stars, Katrina Kaif’s recent visit was to her dentist and not anything related to her pregnancy. However, the source also did not say that she is not pregnant.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December last year in a close-knit ceremony among their close friends and family. Since a month later their nuptial knot, the rumours of the actress’s pregnancy have been doing rounds. Fans started speculating various theories to prove the news to be true.

Meanwhile, the star couple has not released any official statement on if they are expecting or not.