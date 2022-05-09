Ira Khan celebrates birthday with dad Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta and brother Azad

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her birthday with her family and friends on Saturday. The 25-year-old enjoyed a pool party, which looks perfect given the sweltering weather. Now, a pictures from her birthday festivities is doing rounds on the Internet. In the snap, Ira can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake donned in a printed bikini.

The picture also features, Ira’s father Aamir Khan and her step-brother Azad standing in the backdrop while her mother Reena Dutta stands beside her. It seems like the superstar also hit the pool with his kids as he could be seen dressed in black swimming trunks.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare also took to his Instagram account to share a couple of unseen pictures from Ira’s birthday. While sharing the post he wrote, “Happy Birthday my love. I love you so so much bubs.”