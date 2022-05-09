Ira Khan celebrates birthday with dad Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta and brother Azad

By WCE 8
Ira khan birthday
Image credit- ANI

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her birthday with her family and friends on Saturday. The 25-year-old enjoyed a pool party, which looks perfect given the sweltering weather. Now, a pictures from her birthday festivities is doing rounds on the Internet. In the snap, Ira can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake donned in a printed bikini.

The picture also features, Ira’s father Aamir Khan and her step-brother Azad standing in the backdrop while her mother Reena Dutta stands beside her. It seems like the superstar also hit the pool with his kids as he could be seen dressed in black swimming trunks.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare also took to his Instagram account to share a couple of unseen pictures from Ira’s birthday. While sharing the post he wrote, “Happy Birthday my love. I love you so so much bubs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

Also Read: Is that Imran Khan in Ira Khan’s Eid celebration pics? the actor looks unrecognizable

You might also like
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out with Brahmakumaris, fans get emotional

Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha flaunts huge diamond ring as she poses with a mystery man!

Entertainment

Duplicate Salman Khan held for disturbing peace

Entertainment

ZEE5 announces its content slate for 2022

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.