IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma plants a kiss on Virat Kohli’s forehead as they celebrate RCB victory

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Ahmedabad : Success feels even more special when it is shared with loved ones, and that is exactly what Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma showcased during the post-match celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL triumph.

From cheering for her husband and RCB from the stands to proudly watching Virat Kohli lift the coveted trophy,, Anushka has been a constant source of support for Kohli throughout the IPL journey, especially during the recently concluded season.

As RCB clinched their second consecutive Indian Premier League title with a victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, the celebrations extended beyond the field.

Anushka not only liked RCB’s celebratory posts on Instagram but also shared a heartwarming picture with Virat, capturing a special moment from the unforgettable night.

In the picture, Anushka could be seen planting a kiss on Virat’s forehead as the duo held the trophy together.In the caption, she dropped a fingers-crossed emoji, a red heart emoji, and a folded hands emoji.

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She uploaded a photo of Virat with his back towards the camera on social media. In the picture, Kohli is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “One felt nice, we did it twice.”

Reacting to this adorable gesture of his wife, Virat dropped a red heart as a comment.

Coming to the IPL 2026 final match, put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only one to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli.

GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.This is RCB’s second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women’s Premier League (WPL) titles.

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(ANI)