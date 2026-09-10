iPhone 18, iPhone Duo launch fuels online meme frenzy, ‘kidney’ jokes and more go viral

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Mumbai: Apple might have unveiled its latest iPhone 18 series, bringing it to the centre of the technology conversation; it also ended up sparking yet another familiar part – the internet’s humorous take on the releases.

Following the launch of iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-awaited foldable iPhone Duo, social media platforms turned abuzz with jokes, reaction images and parody posts poking light-hearted fun at the launch.

Joking about how the latest launch might leave many abandoning their older models, a hilarious animation grabbed the internet’s attention.

Users also had some fun pointing out the familiar look of the iPhone models.

Memes portraying other brands’ reactions to the iPhone 18 launch quickly went viral, joking that phone makers have been left anxiously planning their next move.

Meanwhile, another wave of memes playfully poked fun at recent iPhone 17 buyers, imagining their moment of second-guessing when Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 series with new features and a fresh lineup of shades.

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As details of the new iPhone made their way online, users got creative with price comparisons, joking about everything from loans and EMIs to the internet’s classic “kidney” jokes making a nostalgic comeback.

Amid all the humour, a familiar debate also gained momentum over whether the latest iPhone series is really worth the upgrade. While Apple highlighted improvements in performance, cameras, battery life and software capabilities, online discussions were divided.

Bringing an end to the high anticipation, Apple launched its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max alongside its first-ever foldable model – iPhone Duo. Both the Pro models promise to deliver the most advanced Pro camera system in an iPhone, and huge leaps in battery life and performance with iOS 27, Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. It is available in four colour shades, including black, silver, glacier, and burgundy.

On the other hand, iPhone Duo has been described as the thinnest iPhone ever with a 7.6-inch inner display. Powered by the new A20 Pro, the phone also features an advanced thermal management system with a custom-designed vapour chamber and a dual-battery architecture.

Likewise, it comes with iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI, offering powerful AI capabilities.

(Source: ANI)