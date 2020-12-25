Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar will tie knot with Bigg Boss winner and actor Gauhar Khan today.

The couple celebrated their mehendi ceremony on Thursday night with friends and family in Mumbai.

In a video from the function was uploaded on internet where the veteran music composer was seen on stage singing the song ‘Lutt Gaye’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Instagram users were confused and questioned on his choice of song at his son’s wedding function.

The bride Gauhar Khan and the groom Zaid Darbar also stepped out of their venue amidst their mehendi function to meet the photographers who were waiting outside for their pictures.

The couple showed their mehendi and their colourful outfits as well.