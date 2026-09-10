International Film Festival of J&K Attracts Young Audience, Actor Mir Sarwar Attends

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Srinagar: The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) has emerged as a major attraction for young people, bringing together film enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers and cinema lovers from across Kashmir.

The festival has created a lively atmosphere with screenings of films from India and around the world, giving audiences an opportunity to experience diverse stories, cultures and filmmaking styles.

For many youngsters, the event has become more than just a film festival; it is also a platform to connect with the wider film industry.

One of the young attendees told ANI, “I am very happy that this film festival is happening here. We have come here today to take photos. I learned a lot from the films that are shown here. We enjoyed a lot here.”

Another shared how such festivals are encouraging for those who want to make a career in filmmaking.

“This is a very good thing for Kashmir and the students who want to go into filmmaking. The event will provide the best information for the youth of Kashmir,” he said.

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A major attraction for the youth has been the opportunity to meet Bollywood actors, filmmakers and other personalities associated with cinema. Young fans could be seen enthusiastically interacting with celebrities, taking selfies.

Actor Mir Sarwar, who was also present at the festival, described it as an opportunity for the youth.

“It is an opportunity for the youth. There are people who are talented. If something is happening, we should take advantage of this opportunity. We keep complaining about certain things. But if we keep raising our fingers, it is a loss for us. We should learn where we can learn. If we want to spread our stories to the world, we should learn first. The industry does not need only actors. We need directors, cameramen, and editors. I believe theatre should be made compulsory in every school,” he told ANI.

The film festival will be held till September 10 and has been supported by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

(ANI)

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