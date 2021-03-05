Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the International Women’s Day 2021 Odisha based renowned singer Susmita Dash has come up with her new music video titled ‘Ayi Giri Nandini’. Launching ceremony of the video was held in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

About the song Susmita said, “Maa Durga personifies a complete woman and womanhood. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I beseech her Devine blessings to give us strength to face the malaises facing the humanity.” The song features Suryamayee Mohapatra, Susmita Dash and others.

Singer Susmita, actress Suryamayee and compere Deba Meher were present during the launching ceremony of the video. On this occasion Sumit Dixit spoke on Women empowerment.

Video courtesy: Susmita Dash