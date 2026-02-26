Inside look at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Haldi ceremony

Advertisement

Udaipur: Just days ahead of their wedding, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared a glimpse of their pre-wedding celebrations with fans.

The couple is set to marry in Udaipur on February 26, in the presence of close friends and family.

On Wednesday, Vijay took to his Instagram Story to post pictures from their Haldi ceremony venue. The ceremony appears to have been held outdoors in a simple setting. The space is arranged around a circular area with soft wooden panels. The floor can be seen covered with pink rose petals, and two small wooden stools are placed at the centre for the ritual.

Bright yellow and orange marigold petals can also be seen in woven baskets around the area. The backdrop features floral decorations in soft, earthy colours. One detail that had every fan talking was the names on the floral cards. A flower-shaped card read “Rushie,” while the other read “Vijay.” The cards were placed among fresh lilies and marigolds. The decor also included animated photos of their pet dogs, making the setting feel more personal.

Rashmika also shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram Story, giving fans another look at the celebration.

Reports indicate that Rashmika and Vijay had an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. Their upcoming wedding in Udaipur is now eagerly awaited by fans across the country. The duo shared screen space in the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.

