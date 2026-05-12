India’s ‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’ to be screened at Cannes 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Actor-director Anshuman Jha’s ‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’ is set for an exclusive market screening at the Marche du Film, Cannes, as it gears up for international distribution ahead of its official World Premiere later this year.

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is set against the backdrop of Indonesia.

The film marks a significant milestone as the first official India-Indonesia co-production, bringing together a dynamic pan-Asian cast led by Sunny Pang (Headshot, Havoc), Dan Chupong (Ong-Bak), alongside Adil Hussain (Life of Pi), Sarah-Jane Dias (Angry Indian Goddesses), and Anshuman Jha (LSD, Chauranga).

Jennifer Pengal of Webfilmland Productions, who has come on board as partners for German distribution, shared in a press note, “We first discovered Lakadbaggha at the Stuttgart Film Festival in 2023, where it won the Vision Award, and we’ve been tracking the franchise ever since. The global landscape doesn’t have an animal-lover vigilante–and India hasn’t produced an international martial arts star in this space. This film delivers both.”

“Anshuman Jha brings a rare quality–there’s a Bruce Lee-like intent, authenticity, and raw presence to his performance. What makes this film truly stand out is that the action isn’t just spectacle–it has purpose. It gives a voice to the voiceless. This feels like a step forward for Asian martial arts cinema. It’s not just action–it’s action with a soul. And we believe it will resonate strongly with both action audiences and animal lovers across Europe,” she added.

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Speaking on the film’s market debut, Jha shared, “Lakadbaggha 1 was rooted in my love for dogs; Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business widens that lens to all animals.

Animals are going extinct because humanity is going extinct. We wanted to elevate the action–not just in intensity, but in meaning. Because beyond the fights lies the question of what you stand for. Marche du Film gives us the platform to bring this story to global audiences who value cinema that engages both the heart and the mind.”

The film is backed by First Ray Films.

(ANI)

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