India’s Got Latent 2 Lands in Fresh Row: Complaint Lodged Against Mukesh Chhabra, Netflix

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Mumbai: Streaming platform Netflix India and casting director Mukesh Chhabra have come under formal scrutiny following a grievance filed over explicit dialogue broadcast during a recent episode of the comedy series India’s Got Latent 2.

As reported by multiple news platforms, The complainant, identified as Anurag Shrivastav, reported coming across the material on the evening of September 22, 2026, while streaming the show from a Mumbai hotel room on his laptop. He claimed that Chhabra—who appeared as a guest panellist alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, content creator Bhuvan Bam, comedian Kaustubh Agarwal, and anchor Samay Raina—delivered a vulgar, sexually suggestive remark referencing the Aaram Nagar neighborhood.

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Characterizing the statement as deeply objectionable and contrary to viewer dignity, Shrivastav called on authorities to verify the raw audio and determine accountability. However, his filing specifically stopped short of asserting a verified breach upfront: it noted that establishing voice identification, unedited context, exact timestamps, and overall authenticity must first rely on the original production footage.

Beyond Chhabra, the submission directs pointed criticism toward Netflix India’s compliance mechanisms. Shrivastav questioned how the unscripted segment cleared internal standards prior to its September 18 release across streaming and online platforms, raising concerns regarding digital safety safeguards for minor viewers. The complaint requested a review into the platform’s content approval protocols and sought an examination into the executive oversight exercised by Netflix India.

The latest filing lands as India’s Got Latent 2 contends with sustained online buzz. The same broadcast had already sparked traction on digital forums over sharp on-set roasts, including host Samay Raina’s jibes regarding Chhabra’s personal relationships, remarks aimed at Siddiqui’s film appearances, and unverified social media chatter claiming studio production had momentarily paused during filming.