India’s “Chhello Show” vs Pakistan’s “Joyland” at Oscars 2023

This time Oscar is very special not only for India but also for Pakistan because for the first time a Pakistani movie has been nominated for Oscar. The conflict between India and Pakistan is frequently witnessed on the cricket field, but it is now possible to watch it on the big screen. It is not about any particular film or field. Interestingly, India’s Chhello Show and Pakistan’s Joyland are both in the same category, making the competition all more exciting.

A list of 15 international films has been revealed at the 95th Oscar Awards, which have been shortlisted from films from 92 countries. This list includes Chhello Show from India and Joyland from Pakistan.

Chhello Show (titled Last Film Show in English) is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age story of a young boy’s love affair with cinema in the village of Saurashtra, Gujarat. He spends an entire summer watching films, which leaves him absolutely mesmerised by the art of filmmaking. Directed by Pan Nalin, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya. It stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. This movie is available on the OTT platform Netflix.

Meanwhile, Joyland is an Urdu and Punjabi-language Pakistani drama film written and directed by Samim Sadiq. The movie depicts the story of a family where the head commands his sons and daughter-in-law. He wants a grandson to continue the lineage. The film is in turmoil when the younger son joins an erotic theatre group and falls in love with a transgender. It stars Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Salmaan Peerzada.