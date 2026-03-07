Indian model Bhavitha Mandava becomes Chanel’s First Indian House Ambassador

Advertisement

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava has made history after being named the first Indian house ambassador for the iconic French luxury fashion brand Chanel.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Indian representation in global luxury fashion. Mandava shared the news through a post on Instagram, expressing pride in joining the prestigious fashion house’s global ambassador lineup.

Mandava’s association with Chanel has grown rapidly in recent months. She previously created history by becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel runway show, leading the Métiers d’Art 2025-26 collection show in New York.

Her rise continued when she also closed Chanel’s haute couture presentation at the Grand Palais in Paris, strengthening her presence within the luxury brand’s global campaigns and runway shows.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Mandava initially studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University before moving to New York City to pursue a master’s degree in Integrated Design and Media at New York University.

Her entry into modelling was unexpected. She was reportedly scouted by a modelling agent at a New York subway station, a chance encounter that launched her fashion career.

Within a short span, she began walking major international runways and worked with fashion houses such as Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior, and Chanel.

Mandava’s meteoric rise in the fashion industry has drawn attention globally. In addition to runway appearances, she was also featured as a cover star for British Vogue’s March 2026 issue, further cementing her place among emerging global fashion figures.

By becoming Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador, Mandava has set a new milestone for Indian models on the international fashion stage, highlighting the growing presence of South Asian talent in global luxury fashion.

