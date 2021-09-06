Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Ranjan’s Sister Jyotideep Ranjan is herself a social media fame

The season finale of Indian Idol 12 was aired on August 16, in a 12 –hour long episode. Amid the excitement and nervousness that the contestants carried, Pawandeep Ranjan swoop the trophy with his win.

On the occasion of the reality show’s grand finale, family members of the last six contestants also marked their presence. Among which Pawandeep’s sister Jyotideep caught the eye of many viewers for her amazing fashion sense and stunning visuals.

The young YouTube star has her own fan base that she earned for her melodious voice. She uploads videos of song covers on YouTube and clips of it on her Instagram account. Apart from that she is also a diva when it comes to fashion.

Take a look at her pictures to get amazed by her charm:

The supporting brother-sister duo: Sharing this picture of her with brother Pawandeep, she embedded the caption, “World’s best brother” followed by a red heart.

Her stylish looks and beauty that shines through very minimal makeup have garnered a lot of praises from the netizens. “Lovely pic beauty,” reads a comment while many kept dropping red heart emoticons on the comments section.

No one has the power to rock Indian ethnic wears more than our Desi girls. Yet only a few manages to pull an image of a goddess, Jyoti surely is among one of those elegant beauties.

Jyotideep carries the power to pull off not just traditional Indian outfits but also western fashion. Look how confident she looks in this red velvet one piece.