Adding more trouble to the producers of Indian Idol 12, contestant Pawandeep Rajan has tested positive for Covid-19. This incident comes days after the host of the show, Aditya Narayan tested positive to the deadly virus.

Currently, Pawandeep Rajan has been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure, said Rithvik Dhanjani (present host of the show) in a promotional video by Sony TV on their official Instagram Account. The promotional video also revealed that Pawandeep will perform from his hotel room through a video call.

Pawandeep Rajan belongs to Champawat district of Uttarakhand. Pawandeep is one of the popular contestants of the Indian Idol 12. He is one of the top 9 contestants in the singing show.

Covid-19 cases in Bollywood in on the rise in the last few weeks. Some popular names in the entertainment industry like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt etc. have tested positive for the virus.