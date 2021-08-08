Indian hockey’s historic feat at Olympics: Looking at Hindi films based on the sport

Mumbai: With the Indian men’s hockey team bagging a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, achieving an Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years, IANS takes a look at popular Hindi films made on this sport in recent times.

While cricket seems to be the most popular choice among filmmakers and very few Hindi films have dealt with hockey as a subject, interestingly top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have shown interest in the latter.

Chak De India: While thinking about Hindi films made on hockey, this is the first and foremost name that is bound to come to mind. Not only one of the best films made on hockey but also one of the finest sports dramas ever made in Bollywood!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the never-say-die coach Kabir Khan and his team of female hockey players till date serve as an inspiration to young girls passionate about hockey. The 2007 National Award-winning film helmed by Shimit Amin, also featured hockey player-turned-actress Chitrashi Rawat, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malavade and others.

Soorma: The 2018 biographical sports drama inspired by the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, featured Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the lead. The Shaad Ali directorial showcases the inspiring and miraculous journey of hockey player Sandeep Singh who after being accidentally shot, got paralysed and wheelchair-bound and how he made a comeback to international hockey.

Gold: The Akshay Kumar-starrer patriotic sports drama has been inspired by the challenging true story of how independent India’s first national hockey team bagged the first ever gold medal at the 1948 Olympics in London. The Reema Kagti directorial also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Mouni Roy in key roles.

After ‘Chak De India’ star Shah Rukh Khan tweeted last week to laud the Indian men’s hockey team for their performance at the Olympics and encourage the Indian women’s hockey team, fans turned nostalgic, recalling his 2007 film and commenting on his tweet, and showered coach ‘Kabir Khan’ with their love.

After young athlete Neeraj Chopra on Saturday made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games, a section of netizens are demanding that his feat in the Javelin competition deserves to be showcased in a biopic too.