India Lockdown trailer: Madhur Bhandarkar is back with another realistic cinematography

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has once again come up with his realistic movies. On Thursday, Zee5 dropped the trailer of the director’s recent addition to the industry- India Lockdown. The storyline of the film revolves around people’s lives during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when the government called for a 21-day lockdown across the country.

The trailer takes us to the drastic time when things were hard for all due to the lockdown. It is likely to be cathartic to all who have gone through a very hard time during that time. Written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, the film revolves around the lives of four characters, and unforeseen situation causes turbulence in their lives.

The empty roads, the face masks, the PPE kits, etc, the film has captured the ‘new normal’ in the most picturesque way possible. A scene in the trailer gave us a glimpse of the horrifying visuals of migrant workers, including their young children walking on roads like cattle. The film will bring the tales of how lives were changed ‘irreversibly’ for many.

Watch Trailer Here:

The film stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ahana Kumra, and Prakash Belawadi in lead roles. India Lockdown is set to premiere at IFFI Goa on Monday. India Lockdown will stream in ZEE5 on December 2 onwards.