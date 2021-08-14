India Idol 12 ‘Greatest Finale Ever’: 12 hour-long episode with 40 acts and 200 songs musical fiesta

One of India’s most popular singing reality shows, Indian Idol 12, is all set to announce the winner on Independence Day this year. The season will end with a bang of 40 acts and 200 songs in the 12 hour-long fiesta episode.

Marking it as the ‘Greatest Finale Ever,’ the top six contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya are ready to light up the world.

Host Aditya Narayan will be joined by actor Jay Bhanushali. They will be seen indulging in some fun and musical banter with the contestants and judges- Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar.

Guests joining the celebration includes Bollywood celebs Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Soniya Kapoor Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Mika Singh and many more. The guests will be seen entertaining the audience with their songs and different acts as well.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh will also be joining one of the top six contestants Mohd Danish and both will be seen giving a power-packed performance on the song ‘Chaiyan Chaiyan’ and ‘Lagan Lagi’. He will also be giving performances on the songs ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Pagdi Sambhal’ and ‘Dard-e-Disco’.

The season finale of Indian Idol 12 will happen on August 15, 2021. Viewers can watch the show on the SONY TV channel from 12 pm to 12 am.