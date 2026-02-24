India celebrates Manipuri-language debut feature ‘Boong’ win at BAFTA 2026

Advertisement

London: India celebrated a proud moment at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2026 as Manipuri-language debut feature ‘Boong’ clinched the Best Children and Family Film award, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Sharing her thoughts after the big win, director Lakshmipriya Devi expressed joy at seeing a story rooted in Manipur resonate internationally. Emphasising the personal and cultural significance of the film, “‘Boong’ means a little boy in my language, Manipuri. So it’s about a boy who wants to get a very special gift for his mother. So he thinks by finding his father, who’s been missing for quite a while, that would be the best gift for his mother. So that’s basically the story of the film,” she said in an interview with Deadline.

‘Boong’ revolves around a young boy from Manipur who sets out on a heartfelt journey to reunite his missing father with his family, believing it would be the greatest gift for his mother. His innocent quest gradually transforms his life, leading to an unexpected new beginning.

Producer Farhan Akhtar reflected on his long association with the director and what drew him to support the project. Speaking about their bond, he said, “Well, to start with, Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for close to 20 years now. This is her first film as a director. So it’s a very special moment in her life. And it’s amazing that we’re part of it.”

Farhan added, “Also, it’s a film that’s set in a region of India where very few films that we get to watch, films coming out of there. So it was nice to support that as well. And it’s a very, very heartwarming and a very sweet story. So it just felt right.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the makers and all the people associated with ‘Boong’ after the Manipuri-language debut feature won the BAFTA awards in the Children’s and Family Film category.

“Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Extending her congratulatory messages to the entire team of the film, CM Banerjee wrote, “I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film ‘Boong’ has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest congratulations to the entire cast and crew of ‘Boong’! You’ve made the whole nation proud.”

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh applauded the director and the entire team of the film for bringing the honour to the state, “Smt. Lakshmi Priya Devi’s victory at the 79th BAFTA 2026 exemplifies her commitment to impactful filmmaking, with ‘Boong’ claiming the top honor in the Best Children & Family Film category, bringing accolades to Manipur and India. #79BAFTA2026 #Boong”

Film industry personalities including Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ritesh Sidhwani, Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi and others also celebrated ‘Boong”s win at BAFTA 2026.

‘Boong’ is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar.

It was the only Indian nominee at the ceremony and has now become the first Indian film to win in the Best Children and Family Film category at the BAFTA. The award ceremony was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present to receive the honour.

The film competed with international titles such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, emerging victorious in the category.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)