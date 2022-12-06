In doc series trailer, Harry and Meghan hint Palace ‘leaked, planted’ stories against them

Los Angeles: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals for a global audience, reports ‘Variety’. (And looking at the trailer, it seems quite apparent that the six-part Netflix documentary series may not amuse the UK royals.)

Netflix revealed on Monday that the series will premiere in two installments — the first volume of three episodes will drop on December 8, followed by a second batch of three episodes on December 15.

The series, which is directed by ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’ helmer Liz Garbus, promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals.

In the second trailer, released on Monday, Markle says at one point, according to ‘Variety’: “I realised, ‘They’re never gonna protect you’.” She was presumably referring to the royal family.

In the minute-long trailer, Markle and Harry seem to indicate that the British media was supportive of the couple until they were married, at which point things changed. “And then [snaps fingers],” says Markle in an interview with Garbus. “Everything changed,” adds Harry.

“There’s a hierarchy in the family,” he continues. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” Towards the end of the trailer, the Duke of Sussex says: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”