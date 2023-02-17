In Car trailer: Spine-chilling survival journey of a college girl

The makers of the upcoming thriller InCar have dropped the official trailer today, starring National Award-winning actress Ritika Singh as the main lead in the movie. The film is inspired by actual events and based on the spine-chilling survival journey of a college girl.

The two-minute trailer depicts the story of a college girl who gets kidnapped by a group of people who are looking for a place to rape her. Where she can be seen looking for every possible opportunity to escape from them. Fearing their cruelty, she pisses her pants. Finally, she dares to take on them. Does she survive? We need to watch the movie to know the answer.

Helmed by Harsh Warrdhan, presented by Inbox Pictures, and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film also stars Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash in key roles. Mithun Gangopadhyay handled the cinematography of the movie, which is salted to release on March 3rd in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.