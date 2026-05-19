Imtiaz Ali explores love, loss, and partition in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ trailer

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Mumbai : The much-awaited trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari starrer ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ has been finally unveiled, with director Imtiaz Ali bringing a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection.

Ali brings his vision to life with a stellar cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

The trailer opens to show a sweet banter between Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh’s characters, only to shift to a flashback romance between Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The trailer essentially underlines the grim events of the Partition, revealing its impact across generations.

Speaking about the trailer, Imtiaz Ali shared, “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone’s heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes. The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heartbeats of a dynamic generation,” as quoted in the press release.

Sunil Chainani, Business Head, Movies, Applause Entertainment, added, “The overwhelming response to the teaser and music has been truly heartening, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil the trailer to audiences. While it beautifully captures the film’s emotional depth and cinematic scale, it still only offers a glimpse into the beautiful heart and immense power of this story.”

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Notably, the film reunites the legendary trio of AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz, a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies, including the ones released so far from this film.

It is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is set to hit theatres on June 12.

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(ANI)