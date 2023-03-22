Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik confirms divorce with cryptic post!

Actor Imran Khan who got married to his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik, has reportedly parted ways with her.

Entertainment
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Imran khan divorce
Image Credit: Instagram/ @imrankhan

Actor Imran Khan was one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Although he has been quite away from the limelight for years now, the actor made it to the headlines often with his personal life. The actor, who got married to his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik, has reportedly parted ways with her.

Neither Imran nor Avantika confirmed anything about their marital life, but the latter’s cryptic posts often give a hint that the couple is no longer together.

On Tuesday, Imran’s wife Avantika took to Instagram and shared a video of Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs with a caption that read, “Divorce was the best thing for her”. Avantika not only shared the video, but also wrote, “Not only her… #justsaying.”

Take a look

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ release date…

Kangana warns Diljit, says he will be arrested for supporting…

After Avantika posted the video on Instagram Stories, netizens began speculating whether her and Imran’s divorce had been finalized.

In January 2021, it was reported that Imran Khan was having an extramarital affair with South Indian actress Lekha Washington. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Imran and Lekha were each other’s contacts for a long time. And the main reason behind their quick interactions was that Imran was a great friend of Lekha’s husband, Pablo Chatterji. The two had started liking each other, and their rumoured affair had started without anyone’s knowledge.

Jyotishree Kisan 176 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur posts pic in tears, talks about being ‘vulnerable’

Entertainment

Kirron Kher tests COVID positive

Entertainment

Keerthy gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of ‘Dasara’ unit

Entertainment

‘Uri’ actress Riva Arora’s mom gifts her a Audi Q3

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7