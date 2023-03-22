Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik confirms divorce with cryptic post!

Actor Imran Khan was one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Although he has been quite away from the limelight for years now, the actor made it to the headlines often with his personal life. The actor, who got married to his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik, has reportedly parted ways with her.

Neither Imran nor Avantika confirmed anything about their marital life, but the latter’s cryptic posts often give a hint that the couple is no longer together.

On Tuesday, Imran’s wife Avantika took to Instagram and shared a video of Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs with a caption that read, “Divorce was the best thing for her”. Avantika not only shared the video, but also wrote, “Not only her… #justsaying.”

After Avantika posted the video on Instagram Stories, netizens began speculating whether her and Imran’s divorce had been finalized.

In January 2021, it was reported that Imran Khan was having an extramarital affair with South Indian actress Lekha Washington. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Imran and Lekha were each other’s contacts for a long time. And the main reason behind their quick interactions was that Imran was a great friend of Lekha’s husband, Pablo Chatterji. The two had started liking each other, and their rumoured affair had started without anyone’s knowledge.