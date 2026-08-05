Imran Khan confirms acting comeback after 10 years with netflix rom-com ‘Adhure Hum Adhure Tum’

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Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan to officially make his bollywood comeback with a mature romantic comedy, the actor talks about Adhure Hum Adhure Tum post making his exit from films almost a decade ago.

Imran revealed that he has finished filming his movie titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum which is a mature romantic comedy and will hit Netflix this year.

“We finished shooting this one before, it’s currently in post-production,” the actor told and added that “this film resonates with where I am in my life now as a sort of coming-of-age story in my 30s – sort of age-appropriate.”

“Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will feature Gurfateh Pirzada in the film. While the makers haven’t shared a lot about the film’s story, they have stated it is a “mature romantic comedy,” for an adult audience.

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Imran was last seen in his 2015 film Katti Batti and ever since fans have been speculating on the ‘Jaane Ta Ya Jaane Na’ actor’s comeback.

And now after 10 years the actor is finally all set to return to the screen with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

Fans are excited for further updates of the movie.