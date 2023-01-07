“I’m allergic to clothes, that’s why I often being naked” says Urfi Javed

Television actress Urfi Javed, who is widely known for her quirky dress style, shares another interesting piece of news about herself. The actress showed in her Instagram stories how her body reacts to clothes. She said that after wearing her woollen clothes, she developed rashes and skin allergies on her body.

In her first story, Urfi shared a photo of her leg, filled with moles, and asked, “Anyone gets these allergies in winters?” with options of Yes and No. In her next story, she shows a close up to her thighs and says, “So this is what happens when I wear woollen clothes, like full clothes, my body is actually allergic to clothes”

She also posted another video of herself discussing her allergy. “So now you guys know right, that’s why I don’t wear clothes because I have the serious condition; my body starts reacting when I wear clothes. The proof is there, so that’s why I remain and am often naked. My body is allergic to clothes.” In another video, she moves her legs and shows boils and said, “so the allergy is so bad, you guys can see, like literally so bad, I just wore woollen clothes and this happened, I’m allergic to clothes.”

