IFFI 2022: Megastar Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year

Entertainment
By IANS 0
IFFI 2022

Panaji:  Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Sunday that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award will be conferred upon megastar Chiranjeevi.

The prestigious award was announced during the inauguration of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Related News

Oscar winners, tech park, film bazaar to make IFFI buzzier…

‘Bhediya’ Special trailer of Varun Dhawan…

Shania Twain to get music icon award at the 2022…

‘Paper Planes’ music producer Diplo to perform…

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films, primarily in the Telugu film industry.

“Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur! My deep gratitude to Govt of India @MIB_India @IFFIGoa @Anurag_Office and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!” the actor said in a tweet.

Earlier, Thakur had tweeted: “Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets!”

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.