Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh, who filed an FIR against director Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment on September 19, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a post in which she threatened the public that if she was found hanging from the ceiling in the future then remember she did not committed suicide.

Payal Ghosh revealed that she has given an interview regarding this matter to a news portal but later she found out that they were seeking permission from Kashyap himself to go ahead with the interview .

“I have given an interview regarding the entire episode on Mr. Kashyap to a renowned portal and the next thing I get to know that they are seeking permission from Mr. Kashyap himself. India, if I am found hanging from the ceiling, remember this. I didn’t commit suicide. They have the narrative ready of depression and medication. #NotGoingDown #metoo,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier, she alleged that Anurag raped her at a place in Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Payal’s lawyer Satpute’s statement reads: “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh.”

Anurag Kashyap had denied all these allegations, calling them baseless.

Several celebrities from the industry such as Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Hansal Mehta, Tisca Chopra had supported Kashyap.