“Idea comes from pain”: Dheeraj Sarna says middle-class struggles inspire his social media content

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Mumbai : Actor-writer Dheeraj Sarna believes some of the most relatable stories are born inside ordinary middle-class homes.

Speaking to ANI, Sarna opened up about social media, everyday struggles, family problems and the growing power of digital platforms in giving people a voice.

An active social media user, Sarna often shares fun and relatable reels that connect with viewers because of their familiar, everyday situations. The actor-writer said many of his ideas come from his own life and the problems he has faced as someone from a middle-class family.

Explaining how “pain” often becomes the starting point for his content, Sarna said that small household issues, whether getting something repaired or dealing with people who do not give correct information, often inspire him to create.

“The idea comes from pain. Basically, I belong to a middle-class family. So, the problems I face at home, when I have to get something serviced, or something has gone wrong, people try to fool or don’t give the right information,” he told ANI.

Sarna said he turns such personal experiences into content because he feels they are not limited to him alone. According to him, when a problem feels common enough to exist in every household, it becomes worth sharing with others.

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“So when my pain grows, I feel like that same pain exists in every household. So, I share it on social media, and I feel that it’s everyone’s pain. And if someone gets a little wisdom, and if someone improves a little, then I feel that it was successful,” he said.

Talking about the rise of social media, Sarna said the platform has changed the way people express themselves. He pointed out that earlier, films and television were the major mediums of storytelling, but today, anyone with a mobile phone can speak, create and be heard.

“There is a lot of power. I feel that today, everyone has a phone in their hand, and everyone can say what they want, and you can listen to what everyone has to say. Earlier, there was only one medium, film and television,” he said.

Sarna added that social media has helped people from different backgrounds share their thoughts and stories without waiting for traditional platforms.

For him, the strength of digital content lies in its honesty. Whether it is a small household problem, a funny family moment or a middle-class struggle, Sarna believes stories rooted in real life often leave the strongest impact.

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(ANI)