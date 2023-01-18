ICYMI: Kiara Advani made it Instagram official with Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Kiara Advani’s latest Instagram post is a sight for sore eyes. The actress shared a dreamy picture of herself along with her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on the occasion of his 38th birthday. His family, friends, fans, and colleagues took to social media to shower love on the birthday boy.

However, one post stole the show, and it happens to be from actor Kiara Advani, who is currently dating Sidharth Malhotra. The actress shared a mushy picture of herself with the birthday boy, in which the couple can be seen looking at each other with smiles on their faces. Kiara captioned the post, “Watcha lookin at birthday boy.”

Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, their fans and friends from Bollywood rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet comments for them. Ananya Panday replied, “I think I took this picture, cuties.”

Lately, Shershah actors have been grabbing the headlines. Rumors about their wedding in February have created a lot of buzz on social media. According to the reports, the couple will get married in the first week of February in a lavish ceremony.

Kiara recently starred in Govinda Naam Mera, with co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, which debuted on Disney+. She is presently working on the Ram Charan-starring film RC 15. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Thank God. The actor will soon be seen in Mission Majnu, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

