I look older than Nakuul Mehta on screen: Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Bhubaneswar: After working in the industry for 15 years, Divyanka Tripathi turned down the offer to star in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 as a lead role in opposite Nakuul Mehta sharing her feelings that after working for so long in the industry she has the liberty to choose a project.

“If I don’t feel for that project, it would be wrong on my part to accept the offer and then won’t be able to give the results that I am expected to give,” said the actress in an interview with ETimes Tv.

Also, she mentioned that what happens is when an actor is constantly part of the news for a project, the other industry people stop offering that actor other projects. So she had to give out the message as well that she is not doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She felt it was important to convey this message and this was the only intention behind the rejection.

Thereby, Divyanka Tripathi has personally conveyed the message to the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai team and politely turned down the role.

In addition, she also mentioned that she does not feel that she will set a good pair with actor Nakuul Mehta, and admitted to look older than him visually. Her family thinks the same way and supports her decision, despite which she still took a screen test and was convinced about her and Nakuul’s offbeat pairing.

Furthermore, Divyanka added that just because she did not look good pairing with Nakuul does not mean that no one else would. She wishes the show all the good luck and believes that this show will be a huge success.